POCATELLO — The 2020 Pocatello/Chubbuck Relay for Life is a virtual event, including a fun walk/run. Gather your family, friends, and teammates and virtually walk together as a community on a route of your choice. This year's relay for life is Aug. 28, with packet pick-up at the Portneuf Wellness Complex from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
The virtual event will include Facebook and Instagram Live presentations throughout the day. Luminaria presentation will be recorded and all names will be featured and posted online. Participants are asked to not get out of their car. Volunteers will distribute packets in a drive-thru format. All luminarias can be purchased for $10 and submitted at this time. You can sign up for a team for fundraising at https://bit.ly/3k9PG6X.
To participate in the virtual fun walk/run, visit https://bit.ly/3k9PG6X. The cost to participate is $25. To receive a shirt, you must register by Friday. Questions can be directed to Nicole or Cassandra at rflpocatello@gmail.com. Find us on Facebook at Relay for Life Pocatello/Chubbuck.