POCATELLO — At United Way of Southeastern Idaho, we believe that the heart of our community is full of compassion and generosity.
We invite you to make an impact in our community by championing the United Way of Southeastern Idaho's cause of creating security for local families facing homelessness.
Proceeds of this event will go to our 2021 funded agency partners, supporting efforts for our community members to have access to the basics. Forty-one percent of households face a number of challenges, such as having trouble paying rent, overcrowding, moving frequently, staying with relatives, or spending the bulk of household income on housing and living with the threat of forced evictions.
The 5k is your way to join in the fun and help start a great community tradition.
Important dates:
— $35 general sign up Feb. 11-Feb 26.
— Swag bag drive through pick up 4 to 6 p.m., Friday at the Historic Downtown pavilion.
— First 150 participants receive UW 5K beanie and participation medal, along with sponsored swag.
— Stay downtown and support local business Friday night for dinner, drinks and shopping fun.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/3rU1qxe.
Email wendi@unitedwaysei.org for questions.