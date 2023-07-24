IDAHO FALLS — In a pairing of beloved classics from the violin repertoire alongside newly commissioned work, Idaho Falls native Laurana Wheeler Roderer returns to her hometown to present a recital inspired by Earth’s most necessary resource: water. The violin recital will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The DEC, Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Roderer and pianist Emily Telling will take the stage to share with the Idaho Falls community the flowing lines of Claude Debussy’s "Sonata for Violin and Piano" and the lush, romantic sound of Johannes Brahms’ “Rain Sonata.” This program also features Roderer with Eugène Ysaÿe’s virtuosic and effervescent Solo Sonata No. 5, and the Idaho premiere of Emma Cardon’s "Fish Out of Water," complete with animations from Stacy Nuñez. Cardon’s piece is a theme and variations for solo violin inspired by the Colorado pikeminnow, an endangered fish native to the Colorado River Basin whose habitat has been threatened by drought, damming and overdrawing of the Colorado River. Join us for an evening of renewal, connection and fabulous music.
Roderer is a violinist and librettist committed to artistry, engagement and activism, and she is continually envisioning and executing projects that use music to communicate relevant social issues, particularly those of environmental justice. She holds a master’s degree in violin performance from Arizona State University, and she is currently pursuing her Doctorate of Musical Arts at ASU.
General admission is $10 and free for students with valid ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.