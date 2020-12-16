POCATELLO — The purpose of these awards is to encourage personal growth and understanding and appreciation for America and its history. The Voice of Democracy competition provides high school students with the opportunity to speak out on freedom and democracy. The program has been popular and successful since its beginning in 1947, and we're proud to keep offering it to America's young people. The Voice of Democracy audio/essay is a contest for grades ninth-12th.
The Voice of Democracy is a worldwide audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a 3 to 5-minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. This year Voice of Democracy 2020-21 theme was "Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?"
Voice of Democracy Post 735, 2020: Eddy Crowder, Paideia Academy, first-place winner, recipient of $100; and Rudy Jordan, Highland High School, second-place winner, recipient of $75. Each student received a certificate and medal.
Voice of Democracy 2020, District 7: Brigham D. Renfroe, Soda Springs High School, first-place winner, recipient of $100; and Eddy Crowder, Paideia Academy, second-place winner, recipient of $75. Each student received a certificate and medal.
The National Association of Secondary School Principals has again approved this contest for its National Advisory List of Contests and Activities.