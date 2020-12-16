POCATELLO — The Veterans of Foreign Wars enacted the Patriot’s Pen competition in 1995 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society by composing a 300- to 400-word patriotic-themed essay. Patriot's Pen Essay contest is for grades sixth, seventh and eighth, and those who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home-study program and a resident of the state where they entered are invited into this competition.
Students begin by competing at the local Post level. Post winners advance to district competition with district winners advancing to the state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded $5,000.
Patriot's Pen 2020-2021, Post 735: Zoe Zufelt, home-schooled, first-place winner, recipient of $100; Cooper J. Powers, Franklin Middle School, second-place winner, recipient of $75; and Bridget E. Joyce-McMahon, Franklin Middle School, third-place winner, recipient of $50. Each student received a certificate and medal.
Patriot's Pen 2020-2021, District 7: Zoe Zufelt, home-schooled, first-place winner, recipient of $100; Anne Marie Wolfey, Snake River High School, second-place winner, recipient of $75; and Kate Marle Williams, home-schooled, third-place winner, recipient of $50. Each student received a certificate and medal.
Commander Richard Hollingsworth Jr., vice commander, Owen Buffaloe, ADJ/QM: John Dannunzio and Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen Chairman Kurt Camerud presented each student at Post and district level with awards in December.
The National Association of Secondary School Principals has again approved this contest for its National Advisory List of Contests and Activities.