POCATELLO — Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 735 is excited to announce the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary’s national Illustrating America Art Contest. Local youth grades first through eighth have the opportunity to compete for a $100 gift card from the VFW Auxiliary National Headquarters.
Contestants must submit a patriotic theme submitted to a local auxiliary for judging. Art must be two-dimensions, and must be on canvas or paper. Watercolor, pencil, pastel, charcoal, tempera, crayon, acrylic, pen, ink, oil, marker, glitter or other media may be used. Submit canvas entries on stretcher frames or canvas board; other entries must be matted on white or reinforced with heavy paper. The art should be no smaller than 8” x 10” but no larger than 18” x 24”, not including the mat. Coloring sheets, digital art and photography are not accepted. Illustrating America Art due to VFW Auxiliary 735 Po by March 31.
One winner from each department advances to national judging. VFW Auxiliary Department Idaho winner is due to VFW National Headquarters by May 5. First through third place winners named in each of the three grade categories and will be displayed at National Convention in Baltimore, Maryland in July.
Contestant entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary 735 Pocatello by March 31. Interested youth, parents/guardians and teachers should contact VFW Auxiliary 735 for more information.
The contest is designed to promote patriotism and encourage youth to learn to support, encourage and motivate our youth in patriotism by supporting our veterans.
Visit http://www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities for eligibility requirements, contest rules and an entry form.