POCATELLO — VFW Auxiliary 735 is excited to announce the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary’s national anthem singing contest, "Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue!" Local youth ages 6 to 16 have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 national award.
Contestants must submit a video of their solo vocal performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The video must be saved to a DVD or flash drive or uploaded to an online video platform (e.g. YouTube or Vimeo) and submitted to a local auxiliary for judging. The video must have been recorded between July 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.
Contestants begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each auxiliary advances to the district competition (if applicable) with district winners advancing to the state competition. State first-place winners advance to the National Auxiliary Program Division competition. National Auxiliary Program Division winners will each receive a $100 Visa gift card. One national winner will be selected from the 10 National Auxiliary Program Division winners and will receive an additional $1,000 Visa gift card. Winners will be notified the week of Aug. 9 via the email address provided on the winners’ entry form.
The contest is designed to promote patriotism and encourage youth to learn the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” while displaying their creativity and vocal talent.
Contestant entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary 735 by March 31. Interested youth, parents/guardians and teachers should contact VFW Auxiliary 735 for more information.
Visit http://www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities for eligibility requirements, contest rules and an entry form.