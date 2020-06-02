At the vet center, we are excited to start to get out in the community of Southeast Idaho and help veterans in many different ways. Next week, the mobile vet center will be at Freeman Park off Science Drive by the college in Idaho Falls from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 9, June 10 and June 11. We will park our large RV close to the Veterans Memorial. All veterans, family members and the community are welcome to come in and ask questions about the vet center and other Veterans Affairs benefits.
All vet centers are currently open and operational, providing face to face and virtual counseling and outreach. Vet centers will continue to assess the community impact of COVID-19 at a local level and may begin to restrict access or limit foot traffic, transitioning services to virtual care if needed. This will be assessed on a case by case basis and as a last measure. It is VA’s goal of keeping vet centers open and operational for Veterans, active duty service members and their families. Those looking to seek Vet Center services may call their nearest vet center or contact the vet center call center at 877-WAR-VETS (927-8387). Please check back regularly, as this situation may change.