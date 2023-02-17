POCATELLO — On Tuesday, Feb. 14, work crews arrived on site to find one of their machines inoperable. The masticator owned by the contracted party, CR Fence, was not working. After further investigation, the owner discovered operating wires had been cut.

It’s believed the wires to the masticator were cut sometime between 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, and 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. The estimated cost of damages is $1,624 plus a day of work. The city’s private contractor is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in this case. Additionally, someone moved the city’s survey flagging markers, forcing staff to repeat the work. There was also damage to a property line monument, which is a violation of Idaho Code 54-1234 and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,500.

