Valley Wide Cooperative, with its grant partner Land O’ Lakes, donated $10,000 to the Idaho Future Farms of America. Through their benevolence fund, Valley Wide Cooperative and Land O’ Lakes donate, yearly, more than $100,000 to local communities and organizations. Receiving the donation from the Idaho FFA was Executive Director Marcia Jedry of the Idaho FFA Foundation.
When asked about the grant she said: “One of the goals of the Idaho FFA Foundation is to connect Idaho business and industry with the education community to prepare our FFA members to be the next generation of leaders in Idaho, the U.S. and the world. We are proud and excited to welcome Valley Wide Cooperative, Valley Agronomics and their family of companies into the fold as they support the following Idaho FFA programs: State Leadership Conference, Agronomy Career Development Events (state and national level), career success tours, in-classroom participation, FFA Advisor training and so much more. We welcome their engagement with our FFA members and advisors and look forward to a long-term partnership promoting premier leadership, personal growth and career success. Thank you for believing in the Idaho FFA.”
The grant will be used for a variety of items, from education, travel and conferences. Valley Wide Cooperative CEO Dave Holtom said: “We know the impact that agriculture has on our lives daily. We feel that it is mission-critical to educate and support the up and coming farmers anyway we can. With this mission in mind, Valley Wide Cooperative and Land O’ Lakes are honored to help fulfill a grant for the Future Farmers of America.”
Pictured left to Right (Dave Holtom- Valley Wide Coop CEO-Marcia Jedry Executive Director Idaho FFA Foundation-Liz Wilder-FFA)