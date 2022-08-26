It is that time of year again, as we prepare for the chaos that is affectionately called "back-to-school." I have often been asked by slightly frazzled parents, "What should I do to keep my kids healthy as they return to school?" My answer may surprise some of you: Make sure they are up to date on their immunizations!
Especially in the era of COVID-19, the protection we get from vaccines is critical. Not just the COVID vaccine, but the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella), polio, chickenpox and meningitis vaccines are critical in keeping all our kids safe and healthy.
Vaccines are the single most safe and effective medical treatment ever invented.
They are so successful, in fact, that some people have come to fear the (typically rare) side effects of vaccines more than the terrible diseases they prevent. I've been doctoring for two decades and have only seen a handful of cases of chickenpox. When I was a child, it was just expected that everyone would get this miserable illness at least once in childhood. Now it's so rare that I have to look up photos to refresh my memory when I see a suspicious rash.
Bottom line: vaccines work. They are less likely to injure you than riding a skateboard, driving to the store or cooking dinner. Some people have wondered why we still need to vaccinate when many of these diseases are so rare in our area? But studies have repeatedly shown that when vaccination rates fall below a certain threshold, these diseases can cause outbreaks again.
Measles is notorious for this, surging back when given the chance, most recently in 2018-2019. Before the vaccine, it caused more than 2.5 million deaths per year. By 2018, it dropped to 214,000.
Polio used to terrorize families every summer, until vaccination campaigns all but eliminated it from the U.S. Although we are working hard to eradicate polio alongside smallpox, it has been detected in New York City and other large cities around the world again recently. With two remaining reservoirs in Afghanistan and Pakistan, polio is on the ropes but not yet beaten. Only by working together can we keep these sneaky microbes from wreaking havoc again on our most vulnerable.
Dr. Jon Malan, D.O., has cared for patients of all ages since 2001 and provides family medicine and psychiatry care at Health West in Pocatello.