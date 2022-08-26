Dr. Jon Malan

Dr. Jon Malan

It is that time of year again, as we prepare for the chaos that is affectionately called "back-to-school." I have often been asked by slightly frazzled parents, "What should I do to keep my kids healthy as they return to school?" My answer may surprise some of you: Make sure they are up to date on their immunizations!

Especially in the era of COVID-19, the protection we get from vaccines is critical. Not just the COVID vaccine, but the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella), polio, chickenpox and meningitis vaccines are critical in keeping all our kids safe and healthy.