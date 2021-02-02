FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Indian Health Service, Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Health and Human Services, and Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center are pleased to announce the availability of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for enrolled members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe and those residing on the Fort Hall Reservation who are 18 years or older. To schedule an appointment, call 208-238-5427 or 208-238-5435.
Individuals vaccinated will need to return in four weeks (at the place of original vaccination) from their first dose to receive a second “booster” dose for full effectiveness. Please keep the appointment time provided to you for the second dose. Follow-up appointments will be scheduled at the time of vaccination.
COVID-19 vaccination will be a good step in providing a herd immunity (herd immunity is when enough people become immune to a disease to make its spread unlikely) within our community to reduce the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribal Health stresses to the community to get vaccinated to help protect you, your family and our community. Until we reach a community immunity, we still ask everyone to continue practicing social distancing, mask use and hand-washing even if you have been vaccinated.
Our health programs are committed to vaccinating those who want to be vaccinated and are working diligently to make sure we provide vaccines in a timely manner. Fort Hall Health is following the approved vaccine schedule. Those in previous groups as identified in the Tribes Vaccine Plan (health care workers, first responders and identified essential employees) and individuals 55 and older can still be vaccinated.
Again, to schedule an appointment please call 208-238-5427 or 208-238-5435.
If you are not an IHS–beneficiary (a person that is not a member of a federally recognized tribe and cannot receive services from Indian Health Service) but are living on the Fort Hall Reservation, please contact the Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center (HRSA clinic) at 208-478-3987.