The ongoing concerns over the coronavirus have us all hunkering down and doing what we can to keep it from spreading. This has led to us trying to find ways to stay inside as much as possible — which means fewer trips to the grocery store or to restaurants. But there are some easy and delicious dishes that you can make with ingredients you already have in your pantry. Many of the recipes on my website fit this description and what is even better is that most of these meals are comfort foods — and who doesn’t need that right now? My creamy noodle casserole is one of my favorites, and if the kids need something to do, why not get them learning to cook? This is a dish anyone can make.
Belle’s “What’s in the Pantry?” Casserole
- 2 cans tuna (or chicken) in water, drained
- 1 can cream of mushroom (or chicken) soup
- ½ cup milk
- 1 cup peas, canned or frozen (drained well)
- ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ pound noodles (spaghetti, egg, or any pasta), cooked and drained
In a bowl, mix together the tuna or chicken, soup, milk, pepper, salt and ½ cup of the cheese. Stir the noodles. Pour into an 8- by 8-inch baking pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Sprinkle remaining cheese evenly on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.