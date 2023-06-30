NorthKraftRoad-1

hen awarding the money, DOT prioritized projects that enhance safety, quality of life and innovation

 Photo courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — The US Department of Transportation awarded the city of Pocatello $7,750,000 for major safety improvements at the intersection of North Kraft Road and North Main Extension. The North Portneuf Crossing project will include the final design and construction of critically needed infrastructure, recreational facilities and transit amenities in the area.

The funds were awarded through DOT’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equit Grant Program. Because the project location is in a DOT-defined area of persistent poverty, there is no match requirement for the project, and it will be entirely funded through the grant.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.