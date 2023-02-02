Volunteers

Volunteers gather debris during cleanup efforts in Santa Cruz County, California, January 2023.

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Floods in California

“I’ve seen so many smiles even though it’s such a sad thing that happened,” Elder Matthew N. Jones, a young missionary in the California San Jose Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said as he helped muck out flooded basements in Felton, a small community in Northern California.

