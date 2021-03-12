Is there a difference between action and productivity? Is a sense of urgency always going to produce the results that will make you happy and successful? These are important questions to consider when it comes to your mental health.
I can be a procrastinator. There, I said it. I try to justify my procrastination sometimes by saying that I work better under the pressure of a deadline. But that’s me being ridiculous. Delayed productivity creates anxiety and prevents genuine rest. You know you need to finish your taxes because you’ve been putting it off, but your buddy wants to go fishing. I would argue that even though fishing is more fun than taxes, the gnawing anxiety of unfinished taxes will likely spoil your fishing trip. So in the end you end up with taxes that are even more overdue, and you’ve had a stressed out fishing trip. It seems that a wiser course of action would be to budget your time and finish that task, then go fishing when you can actually enjoy it.
There are lots of reasons that we experience a sense of urgency. Sometimes a sense of urgency is generated because of a deadline approaching, like with taxes. Sometimes it’s because you know you’re falling behind in some area and it needs attention. It could be a relationship, planning for an event, making a budget or any number of things. Sometimes you inherit a sense of urgency that comes from someone else pressuring you.
The best-case scenario for urgency is that deep down you have a personal desire to be successful in some area of your life, and that generates purposeful action. In this scenario, the productivity you experience, though it may require hard work, will actually reduce stress and make you feel more peace.
A negative sense of urgency generated from procrastination, lack of planning or someone else’s priorities being forced on you will wear you out. I suggest that activity produced by a negative sense of urgency will make you more tired and more stressed, robbing you of peace and furthering your anxiety.
That’s the difference between action and productivity. You can be busy all day long and not produce the results that really matter to you, so the activity has been fruitless. Action that doesn’t address the results that you value deep down in your life is fueled by a negative sense of urgency. So, here is some practical advice that I hope will give you clarity.
Spend some time thinking about firm boundaries when it comes to the work others force on you. Just because someone else has a sense of urgency about an issue doesn’t mean that you should be thrown into frantic activity that increases your anxiety. Do you have someone in your life that constantly has emergencies that you get drawn into? Learn to say no. Be kind, but decline the invitation into someone else’s hurricane. Give yourself permission to protect your peace.
In order to identify those boundaries, you need to think deeply about your priorities. What results in your life really matter to you? Action driven by progress towards something you feel passionate about will reduce anxiety and energize you. Write down your priorities. Show them to someone you respect or care about.
Once you’ve identified the things that really matter to you, begin to plan how you can be productive to those ends. Financial freedom may be a value for you. Once you understand that finishing your taxes will move you closer to financial freedom, that work becomes more energizing and reduces anxiety.
Give yourself permission today to think about the urgency you feel in your life in regard to certain areas.
Where does that sense of urgency come from? Is your daily activity actually reducing stress and making you feel progress towards something you care about? Or maybe at the end of the day do you still feel stressed and just as far behind. My hope is that you can identify the sources of negative urgency in your life and cut them out. Then you can be free to do work that inspires and energizes you. Even work that’s no fun can be satisfying if you understand that doing that work will get you closer to the work you will enjoy.
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.