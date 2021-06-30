BANNOCK COUNTY — In April, the Bannock County Motor Vehicle office transitioned from a regular standing line of walk-in service to a new virtual same-day service line using a queuing system called QLess. We are pleased to announce that we have developed an appointment option with our vendor. This new option will be available to start scheduling as of Thursday, with the first available appointments being on Tuesday.
The ability to schedule an appointment will allow our patrons more flexibility with their personal schedules. The virtual same-day service line will still be served but will integrate with the daily scheduled appointments to best serve all patrons. This system still allows patrons to check in with the office or at home by the type of business they are conducting. Appointments will be limited to 15-30 minutes depending on the type of service selected. For the time being, appointments will be available up to 30 days out. We will adjust this allowance as we see necessary following the initial launch.
How it works:
— Join the virtual same-day line or schedule an appointment using one of these listed options:
— You can join the line via SMS by texting "bannock dmv" to 208-427-2796.
— You can also join the line via the website, https://kiosk.na6.qless.com/kiosk/app/home/131.
— You can join the line with the QLess app on your smart device. (This can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.)
— You can join the line with our onsite kiosks in our foyer.
The virtual same-day service line still opens when we open the door daily. Once joined, our patrons will receive their place in line with an estimated wait time. Please keep in mind, as stated above, that the appointments will integrate into this line and will be served at their scheduled time. This may make wait times on the same day services slightly delayed. We will be dedicating a portion of our staff to work both the virtual same-day service patrons as well as the appointments to keep the line flowing as quickly and smoothly as possible. Live updates for the virtual same-day service will continue the same via text notifications or app notifications. The appointments will be reminded of their upcoming scheduled time with us as well.
Please be aware that due to longer transaction times in the new ITD GEM System and training of newly hired staff, our virtual walk-in line has been filling up to maximum capacity early in the business day. We encourage our patrons to join early in the day for same-day service or to schedule a future appointment. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we continue to make adjustments as necessary to make your business with us easier.