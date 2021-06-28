POCATELLO — Are you looking for a fun STEM-related summer camp for your child? This summer, introduce your children to activities that nurture social skills, increase self-confidence, build friendships and inspire excitement for hours at a time.
Students grades fifth to 12th are welcome to participate in technology-based summer classes: Ignite Their Future and an online STEM summer camp. Hosted by Idaho State University's Continuing Education and Workforce Training, both of these camps focus on computers, technology and robotics.
During Ignite Their Future, attendees get to have hands-on learning experiences with different STEM tracks and compete for prizes. Students entering grades fifth to eight in the fall are eligible to register for middle school camps, whereas students entering grades ninth to 12th are eligible to register for the high school camps.
Available classes include building a water rocket and launcher, building a go-kart, an introductory course on drones and more.
In the online STEM summer camps, attendees will be sent the supplies for camp courses they registered for. Camp registration costs will cover supplies and shipping/handling. After the camp, students will be able to keep the supplies provided.
Some highlighted classes include programming a pocket-sized robot, an introductory course on Python programming and building your own Bluetooth speaker.
Ignite Their Future will be held between July 12-16. Online STEM summer camps are held between July 5-30.
Registration for both camps is currently open. If interested in registering or learning more about either camps, visit https://cetrain.isu.edu/enrollment/summer-youth-activities/.
If you have any additional questions, contact CEWT at cetrain.isu.edu or 208-282-3372.