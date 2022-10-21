Violinist Madeline Adkins will be the featured soloist as the Idaho State-Civic Symphony presents the second concert of the 2022-2023 season with the theme “Notes from New York” on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m., according to ISCS Board President Ron Bolinger.
Adkins, who has served as the concertmaster of the Utah Symphony since 2016, will perform Samuel Barber’s “Violin Concerto.” The concert, titled “Central Park,” follows the season’s New York theme and will also include the very popular “Fanfare for the Common Man” by American Composer Aaron Copland and feature “Symphony No. 2” by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.
Adkins is a Denton, Texas, native and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas. She is the youngest of eight children, six of whom are professional musicians, and whose parents are noted music professors. She earned her master’s at the New England Conservatory and has held several orchestra positions including associate concertmaster in the Baltimore Symphony until joining the Utah Symphony as concertmaster and soloist.
A sought-after soloist, Adkins has appeared with orchestras in Europe, Asia, Africa and in 24 states, and she is the concertmaster of the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra where she also serves as musician director on the board.
“We are delighted to welcome one of the country’s outstanding musicians to Pocatello and share her immense talents with our audience and the music students at Idaho State University,” Bolinger said.
While in Pocatello, Adkins will also provide master classes for ISU music students, he noted.
Tickets for the October concert and future concerts in the 2022-2023 season may be purchased by calling the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office at 208-282-3595 or in person at the SPAC Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello. More details about how to purchase season flex packages and individual tickets and pricing are available on the Symphony’s website — www.thesymphony.us.
