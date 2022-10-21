Madeline Adkins

Violinist Madeline Adkins will be the featured soloist as the Idaho State-Civic Symphony presents the second concert of the 2022-2023 season with the theme “Notes from New York” on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m., according to ISCS Board President Ron Bolinger.

Adkins, who has served as the concertmaster of the Utah Symphony since 2016, will perform Samuel Barber’s “Violin Concerto.” The concert, titled “Central Park,” follows the season’s New York theme and will also include the very popular “Fanfare for the Common Man” by American Composer Aaron Copland and feature “Symphony No. 2” by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.

