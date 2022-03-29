As Idaho State University moves into the final month of the spring semester, the Bengal Theater will be featuring many popular and acclaimed movies in the weeks to come at the Pond Student Union.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the feature playing this Thursday through Saturday at the Bengal Theater, showing Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 9 p.m. and Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
British Academy Award Winner "Limbo" plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater. In this bittersweet comedy/drama, a young Syrian musician and other refugees seek asylum on a remote Scottish island. The Los Angeles Times calls it: "A movie born of our times but destined to outlive them. It deserves to cross the threshold from festival darling to audience favorite."
"Death on the Nile" is the feature from April 7 to 9 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.
Sundance Film Festival winner "Jockey" will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. April 10 in the Bengal Theater. Seasoned jockey Jackson has weathered decades of races on the riding circuit, but he now finds himself facing what could be his last season as his health deteriorates. As he looks back over his career, a young rider appears who may change his life.
Oscar-nominated romantic comedy/drama and musical "Cyrano" will be featured at the Bengal Theater at 4 and 7 p.m. April 24. Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles everyone with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay. However, he's convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne, a devoted friend who's in love with someone else. Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett star.
"Marry Me," starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson plays April 27-28 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When a pop superstar learns about her fiance's cheating ways in the middle of a concert, she marries a total stranger instead, and they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.
Independent Spirit Award nominee "C'mon, C'mon" will play on May 1 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Joaquin Phoenix provides one of the most riveting performances of the year as an emotionally stunted and soft-spoken radio journalist who travels the country interviewing a variety of kids about their thoughts concerning their world and their future. Then he finds himself saddled with caring for his young nephew Jesse, who brings a new perspective and, as they travel from state to state, effectively turns the emotional tables on Johnny.
Admission to all movies is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. For more on these and other movies coming to ISU's Bengal Theater, go to www.isucinema.com.