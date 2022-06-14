Idaho State University's $1 Bengal Theater summer movie schedule continues Wednesday with Sundance Film Festival winner "Safety Not Guaranteed" showing at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Three Seattle magazine writers take a road trip to investigate the author of a classified ad seeking someone to travel back in time with, but what starts as a skeptical trip eventually has the writers second-guessing their perceptions on what is possible and what is not. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/safety.
J.D. Eicher will be featured at the Idaho State University Concert on the Quad Thursday at 6 p.m. Eicher is a Youngstown, Ohio-area-born and bred musician known for dynamic vocals and meaningful, carefully crafted lyrics. He possesses “an original voice, both literally and figuratively.” With a lyrical talent culled from the great tradition of American singer/songwriters, Eicher also brings the melodic sensibility of great British songwriters such as Paul McCartney and Elvis Costello. All are welcome to attend.
"Urinetown: The Musical!" continues this week at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amidst the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. Tickets run from $9 to $14 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
Looking ahead to next week, Nicolas Cage stars in "Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" on Wednesday, June 22, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, actor Nic Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones. Admission is $1 admission for summer movies. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com/unbearable.
The Aaron Ball Band is the featured act next Thursday, June 23, at ISU's Concert on the Quad at 6 p.m. Ball's unique style of Idaho country rock has been called Rocky Mountain Country Music, the product of life in the shadows of the jagged Rocky Mountains. Full of passion, personal reflection and storytelling, combined with engaging live shows that have gained credibility with audiences around the world, Aaron Ball is worth listening to. All are welcome to attend.
And the annual ISU football alumni team golf tournament is on Saturday, June 25, at the Highland Golf Course in Pocatello. The F.A.T. golf tournament reunites former Bengal athletes, alumni and friends to help ISU football. Tournament proceeds go toward the Football Endowed Scholarship Fund and the ISU Football Summer School Fund. For more information and to register for the golf tournament, go to www.isufat.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related information posted in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.