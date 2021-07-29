The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Idaho residents on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mountain time as part of its 2021 national Educating America Tour. The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health, caregiving and legal experts. To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more, you can participate in this free, virtual conference from the comfort of your home or office.”
Sessions during the AFA virtual conference will include:
— "Overcoming Alzheimer’s Disease Despite the Odds" — Alzheimer’s disease leads to memory loss and diminished thinking skills. The greatest risk factor is age. Clearly, we can’t prevent getting older, but there are other dementia risk factors that we can control. Troy Rohn, Ph.D., professor, Department of Biological Sciences at Boise State University, will provide tips on ways to reduce risk factors, such as cerebrovascular disease, high cholesterol, diabetes and hypertension. He will discuss other strategies, including good diet, exercise, getting proper sleep, staying socially active, keeping the mind engaged and managing stress effectively.
— "Creating a Dementia-Friendly Home" — Dementia-related illnesses impact the mind and virtually every aspect of a person’s life, including making many facets of daily living more difficult. Most residences are not built with the needs of an individual living with dementia in mind, however, almost every part of a residence can impact quality of life.
— Jennifer Reeder, licensed clinical social worker, SIFI, AFA’s director of educational and social services, will discuss steps people can take to make their homes more dementia-friendly — from appliances to paint colors, color contrast, furniture and smart technology — whether they live in a house, apartment, condominium or townhouse. Jennifer will provide examples of these steps using “The Apartment,” a full-scale model, dementia-friendly residence created by AFA.
— "Elder Care and Estate Planning: Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones" — David J. Wilson, Esq., a certified elder law attorney with the National Elder Law Foundation, and partner of the Ahrens DeAngeli Law Group in Boise, will talk about the importance of estate planning and how to protect your assets, as well as the differences between planning appropriately for spouses that need care versus other loved ones. David will advise families on how to build a robust plan for their long-term care, protecting benefits and being prepared for the needs of a spouse after the caregiver passes.
For more information or to register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.
Those who cannot participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the page. The webchat feature is available in more than 90 languages.