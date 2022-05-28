Cowboys and cowgirls can enjoy a full slate of rodeo events at the Bannock County Event Center this week.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
The Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. is hosting Load ‘em Memorial Weekend Breakaway Ropings on May 29 and 30 at the Grandstand Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Watch the local riders compete for cash prizes. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page. Load ‘em in the Dark has several events planned for the Memorial Day weekend, which you can find information about on their website and Facebook page.
Sunday, May 29, will be a busy day for breakaway roping, as 7C Productions hosts their Memorial Day Jackpot. Experienced and novice riders are invited to join the competition. Breakaway roping and tie-down roping will begin at 10 a.m., and steer wrestling will begin at 2 p.m. More information can be found on the 7C Productions’ Facebook page.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
The Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Championships will be held June 4 through 11 at the Bannock County Event Center. The public can attend for a $6 admission fee. For more information, visit the IHSRA website at ihsraidaho.com.
On Friday, June 3, kids 19 and under will compete to qualify for the Mike & Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship. Contestants will compete in breakaway roping, barrel racing, goat tying, and tie-down roping. The top performers will qualify for the elite Tuffest Jr. World Championship held in Las Vegas. A schedule of events can be found on johnsonsportline.com/events.
Go Out Local’s Summer and Country Concert Series kicked off with stellar performances — complete with a drone show — from Bret Michaels and Coffey Anderson at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Next up, Lauren Alaina is scheduled to perform Saturday, June 25, and Craig Morgan is planned for Saturday, July 9. Tickets for Morgan and Alaina can be found on countryconcertseies.com.
Rock music icons Brett Scallions and Josey Scott are performing together on Friday, July 8. The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead, are scheduled to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19. Tickets to both performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.
Go Out Local will announce more performances in the coming weeks. Follow the Portneuf Wellness Complex on Facebook for the latest updates.