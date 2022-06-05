Rodeo and live music are headlining this week at the Bannock County Event Center, and it’s sure to be a fun time!
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
It’s a big week of competition for Idaho’s best high school rodeo athletes. The Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Championships are in full swing at the Bannock County Event Center. Events are scheduled all week and will wrap up on Saturday, June 11. The public can attend for a $6 admission fee. For more information, visit the IHSRA website at ihsraidaho.com.
This weekend, two more concerts will be held at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.
Rock music lovers can jam out to the best of the Foo Fighters and Nirvana. Cover bands Faux Fighters and Nirvanish will be bringing their grunge-infused, hit-packed party to Pocatello for the Summer Takeoff as the Summer Concert Series continues at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello on June 10. Tickets are available for just $10 at idahoconcertseries.com, and an exclusive drone show will immediately follow the performances.
Then on Saturday, June 11, the Nashville duo Lakeview will be bringing their party-charged atmosphere and catalog of hummable hits to Pocatello as the Country Concert Series continues. Tickets are available for just $10 at countryconcertseries.com, and an exclusive drone show will immediately follow the performance.
More performances are scheduled throughout the summer, including hip-hop icon Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23. With hits like “Drew Barrymore,” “La La Land” and “I’m Not Alright,” Vine will bring his laid-back, in-the-cut hip-hop and anthemic choruses to Idaho as the Summer Concert Series continues at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello. Tickets are available on idahoconcertseries.com.
Also scheduled for this summer, rock music icons Brett Scallions and Josey Scott are performing together on Friday, July 8. The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead, are scheduled to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19. Tickets to both performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.
Country music star Lauren Alaina is scheduled to perform Saturday, June 25, and Craig Morgan is planned for Saturday, July 9. Tickets for Morgan and Alaina can be found on countryconcertseies.com.
Go Out Local will announce more performances in the coming weeks. Follow the Portneuf Wellness Complex on Facebook for the latest updates.