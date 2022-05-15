There are lots to do at the Bannock County Event Center this summer. Bring the family to a showing of Movies at the Port, Pocatello Downs horse races and much more!
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
Movies at the Port are back for the second week of the summer with Disney’s “Encanto” screening on Saturday, May 21. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs and popcorn, and join us on the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good family-friendly time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health is hosting the second annual “Family Wellness Wiggle” on May 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Portneuf Wellness Complex’s Pavilion #2. The free event promotes wellness for people of all abilities and ages. There will be a variety of movement-based competitions, including a low-key race around the complex, hula hoop and headstand contests and a kite-flying contest (weather permitting). The first 100 people to register for the event on siphidaho.org will receive a free T-shirt. Registration is not required to attend.
Spend your Sunday at the racetrack for another Pocatello Downs horse race at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Gates open at noon Sunday, May 22, and the first race will run at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.
The Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. is hosting the Open 4D Barrels Racing and Pole Bending, presented by C & B John Deere, on Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
For the first time in Pocatello, the Idaho Reining Horse Association is hosting the Teton Slide I on Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20. Reining is a western riding competition where the riders guide the horses through precise patterns, similar to figure skating. The competition will be held at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. Admission is free to the public. The event is open to all levels of riders, and registration is open up to one hour before the class. Entry fees vary.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on May 16, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free. Simultaneously, the Bannock Roping Club will host roping.
Go Out Local’s Summer and Country Concert Series are back at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale for three performances: Bret Michaels on May 27, Coffey Anderson on May 28 and Lauren Alaina on June 25. Tickets for Coffey Anderson and Lauren Alaina can be purchased at countryconcertseries.com, and tickets for Bret Michaels can be purchased on idahoconcertseries.com. Go Out Local will announce more performances in the coming weeks. Follow the Portneuf Wellness Complex on Facebook for the latest updates.