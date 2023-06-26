Bob Devine

Bob Devine

Brett Wiscons is the performer this Thursday at 6 p.m. for the free concert on the Idaho State University Quad. Hailing from Indiana, Wiscons is influenced by the music of The Beatles, Pearl Jam, The Eagles, Jackson Browne, and Hootie & the Blowfish, but puts a unique spin on his music, making his own sound. All are welcome to attend.

It's a free movie night at ISU this Friday with Oscar-nominated musical "Cyrano" showing at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, hosted in cooperation with the ISU Summer Music Camp. All are welcome to attend. Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") and Haley Bennet star, as Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles everyone with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay. However, he's convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne, a devoted friend who's in love with someone else. "It's beautifully done," writes the Times UK, while ABC News writes, "Dinklage makes believers of us all. His Cyrano thinks his small size makes him a freak. ... And we ache for him." Admission is free for everyone. Donations are appreciated, but not required. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/cyrano.

Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.