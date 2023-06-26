Brett Wiscons is the performer this Thursday at 6 p.m. for the free concert on the Idaho State University Quad. Hailing from Indiana, Wiscons is influenced by the music of The Beatles, Pearl Jam, The Eagles, Jackson Browne, and Hootie & the Blowfish, but puts a unique spin on his music, making his own sound. All are welcome to attend.
It's a free movie night at ISU this Friday with Oscar-nominated musical "Cyrano" showing at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, hosted in cooperation with the ISU Summer Music Camp. All are welcome to attend. Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") and Haley Bennet star, as Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles everyone with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay. However, he's convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne, a devoted friend who's in love with someone else. "It's beautifully done," writes the Times UK, while ABC News writes, "Dinklage makes believers of us all. His Cyrano thinks his small size makes him a freak. ... And we ache for him." Admission is free for everyone. Donations are appreciated, but not required. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/cyrano.
There are no events next week with the Fourth of July, but the Idaho International Choral Festival returns July 12-15, with eight choirs from around the world visiting the Pocatello area and performing each evening at 7 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets run for $10 per concert or $30 for all evenings, with a $50 family pass for the events available. For more information, go to idahointerchoralfest.org.
And Guy Ritchie's "The Covenant" will be shown on July 14 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at ISU's Bengal Theater. Jake Gyllenhaal stars with Dar Salim in this story about the war in Afghanistan, where a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured U.S. soldier across miles of grueling terrain to safety, only to find his family left behind in danger when the U.S. withdraws from the country. So in a high-stakes effort, the soldier feels compelled to go back to Afghanistan and try to return the favor. "One of Ritchie’s finest films that’s made all the better by two extraordinary performances," writes the San Jose Mercury News. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
