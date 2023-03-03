Bob Devine

Oscar-nominated “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” plays this Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Nominated for 11 Academy awards, including best picture, actress, director, supporting actor and actress, when an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.

The Big Sky basketball tournament is in Boise beginning this weekend with the ISU women taking on Portland State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the ICCU Arena downtown. If the Bengals win, they will play again on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The ISU men begin tournament play on Monday at 5:30 p.m. against the University of Montana, and if they win, they will play on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to bigskyconf.com/tournaments/?id=635.

