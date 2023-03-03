Oscar-nominated “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” plays this Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Nominated for 11 Academy awards, including best picture, actress, director, supporting actor and actress, when an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.
The Big Sky basketball tournament is in Boise beginning this weekend with the ISU women taking on Portland State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the ICCU Arena downtown. If the Bengals win, they will play again on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The ISU men begin tournament play on Monday at 5:30 p.m. against the University of Montana, and if they win, they will play on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to bigskyconf.com/tournaments/?id=635.
Oscar nominee “Empire of Light” plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Olivia Colman and Colin Firth star with newcomer Michael Ward in this film about the power of human connection during turbulent times, as the manager of the seaside cinema “Empire” forms a connection with a new employee, while the theater workers and patrons move in and out of each other’s lives. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/empire.
ISU's Got Talent is Monday at 6 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom, where ISU students will showcase their singing, dancing and comedy talents, competing for prizes. Audience admission is free.
The Positive Body Image Symposium will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wood River rooms at the Pond Student Union. The symposium will feature renowned researchers and lecturers with expertise in body image. "Perfect isn't the Goal" is at 10 a.m. with Jenifer Reader, a professor from the nutrition and dietetics department. Then at 11:30 a.m. is “Body Neutrality: You don’t have to love your body to create unshakeable confidence” with clinical nutritionist Stephanie Dodier. And at 1:15 p.m. is “How to Determine, Dress, and Love Your Unique Body Type” with Megan LaRussa, a style coach and founder of Style Yourself Chic. The symposium is free to the ISU community and the general public. For more information, go to isu.edu/grc.
Europe at a Crossroads: The Frank Church Symposium 2023 will be held Thursday and March 10 in the ISU Rendezvous building's ABC suites on the first floor. The featured speaker is Marek Magierowski, the Polish ambassador to the United States, along with many other speakers and presenters who will bring multifaceted approaches to European leadership changes, the human toll of the Russia-Ukraine war, energy transitions in the coming years and effects on the global market. The event is named in honor of the late Sen. Frank Church and the symposium has grown over the years, offering the university and the community opportunities to discuss global issues and expand their perspectives. For a complete schedule of events, go to isu.edu/frankchurchsymposium.
"I Wanna Dance With Somebody," Whitney Houston's story, will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday through March 11, with a March 11 matinee at 4 p.m. also. Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Whitney Houston rises from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s to become one of the greatest singers of her generation. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Go to isucinema.com to watch the trailer.
ISU faculty will present a strings recital on March 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. General admission is $10 for the public, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, and free for pre-college students and ISU students with valid school ID. Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted into concerts. Tickets can be purchased by calling 208-282-3595 or on the night of the event at the Stephens Center box office.
Best Picture Oscar nominee "Women Talking" plays March 12 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley star in this acclaimed story based on true events where the women of an isolated religious colony must decide how to respond to the sexual violence from several males in the community. Should they leave, stay and fight, or forgive? The Seattle Times writes, "'Women Talking' is a powerful, moving tribute to quiet strength — and, unexpectedly, to hope." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/women.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
