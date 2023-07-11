Bob Devine

Bob Devine

The Idaho International Choral Festival returns to Idaho State University this Wednesday through Saturday, with eight choirs from around the world visiting the Pocatello area and performing each evening at 7 p.m. at both the Stephens Performing Arts Center and at Frazier Hall. Tickets run for $10 per concert or $30 for all evenings, with a $50 family pass for the events available. There are also free concerts on the Idaho State University Quad at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, with an opening ceremony and free concert at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Wednesday at 9 a.m. For more information and a schedule of events and performers, go to idahointerchoralfest.org.

Acclaimed movie "The Covenant" will be shown this Friday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at ISU's Bengal Theater. Jake Gyllenhaal stars with Dar Salim in this story about the war in Afghanistan, where a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured U.S. soldier across miles of grueling terrain to safety, only to find his family left behind in danger when the U.S. withdraws from the country. So in a high-stakes effort, the soldier feels compelled to go back to Afghanistan and try to return the favor. "One of Ritchie’s finest films that’s made all the better by two extraordinary performances," writes the San Jose Mercury News. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/covenant.

Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.