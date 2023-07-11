The Idaho International Choral Festival returns to Idaho State University this Wednesday through Saturday, with eight choirs from around the world visiting the Pocatello area and performing each evening at 7 p.m. at both the Stephens Performing Arts Center and at Frazier Hall. Tickets run for $10 per concert or $30 for all evenings, with a $50 family pass for the events available. There are also free concerts on the Idaho State University Quad at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, with an opening ceremony and free concert at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Wednesday at 9 a.m. For more information and a schedule of events and performers, go to idahointerchoralfest.org.
Acclaimed movie "The Covenant" will be shown this Friday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at ISU's Bengal Theater. Jake Gyllenhaal stars with Dar Salim in this story about the war in Afghanistan, where a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured U.S. soldier across miles of grueling terrain to safety, only to find his family left behind in danger when the U.S. withdraws from the country. So in a high-stakes effort, the soldier feels compelled to go back to Afghanistan and try to return the favor. "One of Ritchie’s finest films that’s made all the better by two extraordinary performances," writes the San Jose Mercury News. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/covenant.
Looking ahead to next week, ISU's Thursday night free Concert on the Quad series returns with Gracie Yates performing July 20 at 6 p.m. Hailing from the heart of Kentucky, Gracie's music is a fusion of country, rock 'n' roll and folk, creating a sound that is a reflection of Yates' nomadic and free-spirited nature as she takes listeners on a journey of the heart, body and soul. All are welcome to attend.
Heartland Film Festival winner "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" plays July 21 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Based on the best-selling book about a young tween beginning to contemplate everything about life, friendship and adolescence after her family moves to a new city, with the biggest question being: How does she fit in and find her own identity at the same time? Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/margaret.
ISU summer sports camps continue. Whether it's basketball, football, volleyball, or track and field, there are still camps available this summer, and registration is going on right now. For more information and links to register, go online to isubengals.com and go to the "Fan Zone" for camp information.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
