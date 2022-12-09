It's the final week of the fall semester at Idaho State University, but there are a few events happening beginning with acclaimed movie “The Swearing Jar” playing this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. A newlywed couple deal with beauty and tragedy as they make way for a child in their life while holding on to a few secrets that threaten the newfound joy in their lives. “An intelligent, hopeful, and heartbreaking musical drama about moving on, exploring what can happen when you’re determined to write your own destiny in love and in life,” writes Screen Media. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/swearing.
ISU's Season of Note presents Christmas with the Celts on Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Back by popular demand, the high-stepping spirited musical selections include contemporary Christmas classics, lively ancient Irish carols, hilarious spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, a children's choir and lush string arrangements, giving audiences a memorable interactive Christmas experience. Tickets run $24 to $28 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595 for more information.
ISU men's basketball opens up Big Sky play on Dec. 29 against Northern Arizona at 7 p.m., with a game against Northern Colorado on Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. with both matches in Reed Gym. Tickets run $12-$17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office, which opens one hour before games. ISU students get in free with Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus events included in future columns, send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.