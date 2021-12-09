ISU's Bengal Theater concludes its semester offerings this weekend, with the final installment in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "The Return of the King" showing on Sunday at 2:30 and 6 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $1 for the public or free for ISU students. The 2:30 p.m. show is the original theatrical version, while the 6 p.m. show is the extended edition. Tolkien's tale picks up with Frodo and Samwise heading for Mordor to try and destroy the One Ring while the rest of the fellowship become embroiled in a battle against Sauron's forces at the city of Minas Tirith. All are welcome to attend. (Rated PG-13.) For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Also playing this weekend at the Bengal Theater is Marvel's "Shang Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings" on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4:30 p.m. A young man with hidden talents becomes embroiled in his father's schemes to dominate the world, but he must decide whether to follow or choose his own path. (Rated PG-13.) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff or children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The Idaho State Civic Symphony presents its Christmas program "Joy to the World" Friday at 7:30 p.m. Although the concert is sold out, there will be a free livestream of the concert on their website at www.thesymphony.us. Enjoy the combined talents of the Idaho State-Civic Symphony, ISU Choirs, Camerata Singers and various guest soloists as they explore the sounds of Handel's "Messiah."
ISU's Season of Note concert series continues Tuesday night with "Christmas with the Celts" at 7:30 p.m. in the Stephens Performing Arts Center's Jensen Grand Hall. Concertgoers can enjoy lively renditions of popular contemporary Christmas classics, along with lively ancient Irish carols, Irish dancing and more. For tickets and more information, go to www.idahostatetickets.com or call 208-282-3595.
Looking ahead to next week, ISU men's basketball plays on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. against Bethesda at Reed Gym. Tickets run for $10 to $17 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or one hour before the game at Reed Gym's ticket office.
Also on Dec. 18, A Season of Note presents "A Swingin' Little Christmas" with Suzy Bogguss, featuring a fun-filled evening of Christmas standards, together with a few original holiday songs, plus all of the great hits from Bogguss' career. For tickets and more information, go to www.idahostatetickets.com or call 208-282-3595.
And the ISU women's basketball team returns to Reed Gym on Dec. 21, with a 7 p.m. match against Utah Valley. Tickets range from $5 to $12 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at Reed Gym's ticket office one hour before the game.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. To include your campus-related event in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.