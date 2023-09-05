Bob Devine

Bob Devine

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be shown this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Bengal Theater in the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. Aging archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against a former Nazi. Ticket prices run $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID. Early shows on weekends have subtitles for the hearing impaired. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.

The ISU volleyball team plays Utah Valley this Thursday at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym, along with a Saturday match against Gonzaga at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children under 18 and senior citizens, while ISU students get in free with a current Bengal ID.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.