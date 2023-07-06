Bob Devine

The Friday night movie schedule at Idaho State University continues in July with acclaimed war movie "The Covenant" showing on July 14 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. Jake Gyllenhaal stars with Dar Salim in this story about the war in Afghanistan, where a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured U.S. soldier across miles of grueling terrain to safety, only to find his family left behind in danger when the U.S. withdraws from the country. So in a high-stakes effort, the soldier feels compelled to go back to Afghanistan and try to return the favor. "One of Ritchie’s finest films that’s made all the better by two extraordinary performances," writes the San Jose Mercury News. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/covenant.

Heartland Film Festival winner, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" plays July 21 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This story is based on the best-selling book about sixth-grade Margaret Simon as her family moves from New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey. Margaret, whose parents are Christian and Jewish, has been raised without an affiliation to one faith and thus goes on a quest to explore her identity. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/margaret.

