The Friday night movie schedule at Idaho State University continues in July with acclaimed war movie "The Covenant" showing on July 14 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. Jake Gyllenhaal stars with Dar Salim in this story about the war in Afghanistan, where a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured U.S. soldier across miles of grueling terrain to safety, only to find his family left behind in danger when the U.S. withdraws from the country. So in a high-stakes effort, the soldier feels compelled to go back to Afghanistan and try to return the favor. "One of Ritchie’s finest films that’s made all the better by two extraordinary performances," writes the San Jose Mercury News. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/covenant.
Heartland Film Festival winner, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" plays July 21 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This story is based on the best-selling book about sixth-grade Margaret Simon as her family moves from New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey. Margaret, whose parents are Christian and Jewish, has been raised without an affiliation to one faith and thus goes on a quest to explore her identity. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/margaret.
Ray Romano stars in Miami Film Festival winner, "Somewhere in Queens," showing on July 28 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Leo and Angela Russo live a blue-collar life, surrounded by the big personalities of their overbearing Italian-American family. When their son's chance at a life-changing basketball scholarship is jeopardized, Leo risks everything to help him but may tear the family apart trying to make it happen. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/somewhere.
Cannes Film Festival-winning Korean movie "Broker" plays Aug. 4 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Two brokers sell unwanted orphaned infants to affluent couples who can't have children of their own, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption. After one infant's mother surprises the duo by returning to ensure her child finds a good home, the three embark on a journey to find the right couple, building an unlikely alliance that explores the meaning of family. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/broker.
As summer classes end and the fall semester begins, look for a return to Sunday movies with "BlackBerry" on Aug. 20 at 4 and 7 p.m. telling the ill-fated true story of the company behind the first smartphone.
And acclaimed British-Pakistani film "Polite Society" will be shown on Aug. 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. A martial artist-in-training believes she must save her older sister from her impending marriage and enlists her friends to get the job done.
For more on these and other movies coming to ISU's Bengal Theater, go to www.isucinema.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
