POCATELLO — The following animal advocacy events are coming up in Southeast Idaho:
— All About the Animals will hold pet wellness and vaccination clinics 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and on Sept. 29, also from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can sign up for an appointment with no charge, but donations are appreciated and accepted.
— The Bannock County Human Society will hold a pet food drive to obtain food for the BHS food pantry. This event will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at Grocery Outlet, 1732 Hurley Drive Pocatello. Attendees can donate $5 or make a purchase of $5 or more in pet food to get a $5 coupon.
— Bannock Feral Friends is slated to hold a Spay a Feral event from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Bannock Humane Society, 850 Barton Road in Pocatello. This will be a spaghetti fundraiser, with all proceeds benefitting spay and medical expenses. The dinner includes spaghetti, bread, salad, dessert and a beverage. To-go options are available. Tickets are $10 per person and $30 for a family.
— Aiding to Adoption is scheduled to hold the third annual Critterfest from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at PetSmart, 1880 Hurley Drive in Pocatello. The Critterfest will feature adoptions, food trucks, a raffle, a bake sale and a child level spook alley.
Recurring events:
— The Bingham County Humane Society sells low cost spay-neuter certificates, for Bingham County residents only, Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the BCHS building, 766 S. Broadway in Blackfoot, or by appointment. For more information, please call BCHS at 208-680-3881.
— The Bannock Humane Society has low cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices on 850 Barton Road in Pocatello.
— The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society has low cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 1800 Garrett Way in Pocatello. For more information, please call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
— The Bannock Humane Society holds an adoption day the second Saturday of every month (except December) from noon to 4 p.m. It is located at 850 Barton Road.
— Aiding 2 Adoption holds an adoption event on the fourth Saturday of each month at PetSmart, 1880 Hurley Drive in Pocatello.
