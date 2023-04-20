Lace-draped dolls

The lace-draped dolls at the Bingham County Historical Museum in Blackfoot.

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

The Bingham County Historical Museum – The Brown Mansion has a pair of lovely lace-draped dolls that caught my eye this week. Lace draping is an old art that involves dipping real lace and fabric in porcelain slip and attaching it to a plain porcelain figurine. The lace and fabric must be 100% natural fiber, so that it burns away when the figurine is fired in a kiln, leaving the delicate lace pattern copied in porcelain. Great care goes into the attaching of the lace, to create the intricate ruffles desired in a good finished project. The Museum’s dolls are simple compared to many photos of larger, more elaborate dolls I found online, but they are a sweet example of an artform from a gentler age. If you visit these dolls, please do not touch. The lace portions are highly breakable, and some damage has already been done.

In the cabinet directly below the dolls, is a mustache cup – a drinking cup from a time when gentlemen wore those big, full mustaches popular in the late 1800s. The cup has a built-in shield to spare the mustache from being coated in the drink of choice. This devise was invented in England in the 1870s by potter, Harvey Adams. I have heard of those mustaches being called soup-strainer mustaches. That is probably referring to the gentlemen who did not own this type of cup.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.