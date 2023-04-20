The Bingham County Historical Museum – The Brown Mansion has a pair of lovely lace-draped dolls that caught my eye this week. Lace draping is an old art that involves dipping real lace and fabric in porcelain slip and attaching it to a plain porcelain figurine. The lace and fabric must be 100% natural fiber, so that it burns away when the figurine is fired in a kiln, leaving the delicate lace pattern copied in porcelain. Great care goes into the attaching of the lace, to create the intricate ruffles desired in a good finished project. The Museum’s dolls are simple compared to many photos of larger, more elaborate dolls I found online, but they are a sweet example of an artform from a gentler age. If you visit these dolls, please do not touch. The lace portions are highly breakable, and some damage has already been done.
In the cabinet directly below the dolls, is a mustache cup – a drinking cup from a time when gentlemen wore those big, full mustaches popular in the late 1800s. The cup has a built-in shield to spare the mustache from being coated in the drink of choice. This devise was invented in England in the 1870s by potter, Harvey Adams. I have heard of those mustaches being called soup-strainer mustaches. That is probably referring to the gentlemen who did not own this type of cup.
Don’t miss the large collection of branding irons in the museum basement. Most are from early Bingham County ranchers, and we would like to get them identified and labeled this summer.
The pink dresser in the doll room came from John G. Brown’s furniture store, located at 57 West Bridge. The store name was Brown-Eldredge Furniture Co., selling all types of furniture in the front and housing a mortuary in the back. Mr. Eldredge died in 1905 of a heart problem and his wife, Blanche, took over his interest in the store.
Around the dresser is a fine collection of vintage children’s clothing, while down the hall is a box of men’s shirt collars, from the days when shirts and collars were not sewn together. In the sewing room, find the hat catalog, where the ladies could mail-order a fashionable new hat to match any gown.
In the small bedroom, there are uniforms from all the U.S. wars, though I am suspicious of the Revolutionary War coat. I believe it is a reproduction. There are also World War I gas masks and MREs, and plenty of other stuff. To run the World War I fire extinguisher, you must have your pocket flask ready, since it requires alcohol poured in the top to make it foam.
All the guns are in the Tom Bond Room, along with the camera collection, Tom’s western art collection, and lots of Native American beadwork and artifacts.
Ask to see the lion in the parlor fireplace, and see the 4-slice toaster in the kitchen. I think some people still use those for camping.
The Museum is getting its long-awaited new roof this week. It is a little noisy inside, but don’t let that stop you from visiting to see this excellent collection of early furniture and artifacts. The Barbie display continues until the end of April.
The Museum is located at 190 North Shilling and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is very reasonable, but if you are interested in becoming a Historical Society member, at $20 a year for an individual or $45 for a family, admission is free to this museum and to nine other Idaho museums. Members also receive our newsletter and invitations to special events sponsored by the Society.
