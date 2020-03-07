If you have a youth athlete spending more than 2 hours of structured sport practice a day ... it’s too much. Play one sport at a time. It’s better for them.
If you have an athlete with chronic pain ... odds are they are over-played and under-recovered.
Playing multiple sports throughout the year is great for development. Not multiple sports at one time.
All athletes need structured strength and conditioning. If you are forgoing this for more sport.... odds are they won’t maximize on their potential.
Athletes TYPICALLY don’t get recruited until 17 or 18 years old. You get the point.
If you find it necessary to work them like a collegiate or professional athlete you need to provide the following:
High-level nutrition and hydration.
Enforce ample sleep.
Structured strength and conditioning.
Recovery protocols.
It’s easy in today’s world to do too much. Youth athletes should be HAVING FUN. I fear many will either be injured or simply burned out before they even get to the collegiate level.
Sports aren’t as fun when you’re getting paid for them... youth athletes need to develop a love for the sport before it becomes their job.
Here's my challenge to you. Many of you will read this and nod your head ... and yet not consider an actual change. Sit and reminisce on this one as it may just save your kid's athletic career.
But hey, I’m just a strength coach!
Raised in Pocatello, Darren Hansen feels right at home coaching at HansenAthletics and heading up marketing at Streamline Sports Physical Therapy. With a background in collegiate and professional strength and conditioning, Darren is accustomed to high performance, diverse populations and accountability. Forever a student, Darren is always looking to strengthen, question and improve his understanding of human movement and performance. In addition, he currently works with clients and coaches across the world through the HansenAthletics online coaching platform. Darren can be reached at 208-569-1533, Darren@Streamlinesportspt.com, or via social media @HansenAthletics and @StreamlineSportsP.