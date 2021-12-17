The University of Idaho Extension program is set to hold Master Gardener Zoom classes starting Jan. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. and will be held weekly via Zoom through April 6.
Some hands-on in-person classes will be added but are not mandatory to certify.
Classes include plant anatomy, pruning, soils, fruit growing, entomology (insects), weeds and pesticides, plant pathology (diseases), landscaping and design, vegetable production, woody plants, season extension/composting and turf grass lawns.
You will have the opportunity to certify as an Idaho master gardener if you choose, or you can simply take the classes for personal learning. Classes are for all levels of experience, including beginners.
Registration will be $100, which will include the Master Gardener handbook. Two persons in the same household may register for $120 and share one handbook.
You must register by Dec. 31 to receive the handbook on time. Please stop by or email either the Bannock or Bingham County Extension offices to register. We will need your email address so that we can send the Zoom link for our classes.
Contact the Bannock County extension office at 208-236-7310 or bannock@uidaho.edu. It is located at 10560 North Fairgrounds Road, Building A, in Pocatello.
Contact the Bingham Extension Office at 208-785-8060 or bingham@uidaho.edu. It is located at 412 W. Pacific St. in Blackfoot.
