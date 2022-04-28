Do you want to learn how to safely can, dry or freeze your garden’s bounty? University of Idaho Extension invites you to enroll in Preserve@Home, an in-depth, online food preservation class to teach individuals how to safely preserve a variety of foods. Participants learn how to produce high-quality, preserved foods and the science behind food preservation and food safety.
The registration deadline is June 6. The first lesson of the six-week course opens online on June 9 at 1 p.m. Mountain Time. Each lesson includes online text (that can be downloaded and printed), online bulletin board to facilitate participant discussion, and a real-time weekly chat to interact with classmates and instructors. The weekly online chat session for the first lesson will be on June 16 from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Mountain Time. Topics to be covered include foodborne illness — causes and prevention, spoilage and canning basics, canning high acid foods, canning specialty high acid foods — pickles, salsa, jams, jellies, etc., canning low acid foods, and freezing and drying.
Supplemental materials will include materials on planting varieties for food preservation, cold storage and root cellaring.
The cost is $35 plus the cost of supplemental materials. Many of the supplemental materials are available free online, but paper copies may be purchased from University of Idaho Extension Publications, https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/publications.