IDAHO FALLS — The University of Idaho Bonneville County Extension Office is offering an electric pressure cooker class. The class will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Bonneville County Extension Office, 1542 E. 73rd S. in Idaho Falls. 

Attendees can learn to make four delicious electric pressure cooker recipes — cilantro lime chicken, lasagna soup, tortilla soup, and sweet and tangy honey mustard chicken.

