BLACKFOOT — The University of Idaho Extension is offering a Dining with Diabetes program. The classes will be held at the University of Idaho Extension Bingham County Office, 412 W. Pacific St. in Blackfoot.
Attendees choose one series of classes:
— May 10, 17, 24 and 31, which will be held from 3 to 5 p.m.
— Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30, which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Dining with Diabetes is a cooking school and nutrition education program designed for people with diabetes and their family members or caregivers.
In a series of four classes, cooking demonstrations will help you learn healthy techniques to use in your own kitchen. The program includes sampling healthy foods and discussion with a dietitian, plus a follow-up reunion class held at a later date.
Anyone with concerns about diabetes or anyone interested in controlling blood sugar is encouraged to participate and to bring a family member, friend, caregiver, or other support person.
At Dining with Diabetes, you will:
— Gain new insights on diabetes management. Lesson 1: Living well with diabetes, lesson 2: carbohydrates and sweeteners, lesson 3: fats and sodium, and lesson 4: vitamins, minerals and fiber.
— Watch live cooking demonstrations.
— Sample delicious food prepared for you.
— Learn new skills to manage your diabetes.
The cost of the class is $15 per person. Discuss scholarship options with Julie.
To learn more about Dining with Diabetes and/or to register, contact Julie Buck at 208-785-8060 or e-mail at jhbuck@uidaho.edu.
