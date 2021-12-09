BLACKFOOT — Do you want to learn how to manage your diabetes or help support someone in your care? University of Idaho Extension Bingham County invites you to enroll in dining with diabetes. This four-week course will be taught by a registered dietitian and includes lessons on the basics of diabetes care, meal planning, physically active lifestyle and creating your support system. Each class includes a recipe demonstrated and tasted. Class handouts and a recipe book are included.
Classes are at the Bingham County Extension office, 412 West Pacific St. in Blackfoot. The registration deadline is Jan. 28. Call Bingham County Extension at 208-785-8060 to pay and register. The cost is $15 with scholarships available. Class size is limited to 12.
