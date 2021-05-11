EAST IDAHO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho (based in Pocatello) and the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County (based in Idaho Falls) are coming together to collaborate jointly on their first-ever region-wide Day of Action this month.
The organizations will host a number of volunteer and engagement opportunities to get residents in Southeast and East Idaho involved in making a difference in their local community. Volunteer opportunities across the region will be posted on the JustServe project page for the Day of Action at https://www.justserve.org/unitedwaysofeasternidahodayofaction. There will be opportunities at multiple locations and times across the region.
Some examples of projects that will be taking place during the Day of Action are spring cleaning and yardwork, painting and repairs of facilities, inventory and food sorting, and preparing mental health care kits for seniors receiving meals on wheels through United Way-supported Meals on Wheels programs in the region.
The Meals on Wheels care kits for seniors can be dropped off on Monday at the United Way of Southeast Idaho office at 101 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
The other volunteer activities in the Idaho Falls area take place on May 21 at various times depending on the project chosen in the volunteer link.
“We’re excited to put on this Day of Action as a region-wide event with our sister United Way in Idaho Falls,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “We hear from regional corporations and residents all the time that they are looking for ways to give their time and talent, and we hope this will be the first of many future Day of Action events that bring our region together in a meaningful way.”
CEO of the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County Chris Wiersema said: “It’s a day that we ask you to help us put our mission into action by volunteering to help build a stronger community and better quality of life for our vulnerable neighbors. We are grateful for our corporate partners, our volunteers and for the selfless work of our nonprofit partners who enrich the lives of many in our community.”