POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho will host its annual Campaign Kick-off Breakfast on Thursday from 8 to 10 a.m. at Look Out Point in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Breakfast will be catered by Palate Neighborhood Bistro, and pancakes will be freshly flipped on-site. Tickets are a suggested donation price of $15 and are available at https://bit.ly/45qnAv4.
“We are so excited for this year’s kickoff breakfast,” said Wendi Ames, director of donor and community engagement. “We’ll have a delicious pancake breakfast, check presentations and a chance to come together as a community to help those in need.”
Each dollar from this event will go to United Way’s Community Giving Campaign, which supports local nonprofit programs that help Southeastern Idaho families and individuals in need.
United Way serves A.L.I.C.E, which stands for asset limited, income constrained and employed. This refers to the 43% of families and individuals in Southeast Idaho who are working and are above the federal poverty level (so do not qualify for those programs), but do not make enough to make ends meet.
The Campaign Kick-off Breakfast’s presenting sponsor is Portneuf Health Trust, and the event is a chance to announce and celebrate United Way’s annual fundraising campaign as well as honor its nonprofit partners and friends.
“We are teaming up with powerful partners to create a healthier, more financially stable and educated Southeastern Idaho tomorrow,” Ames said.
United Way CEO Shantay Bloxham and Campaign Chair Keith Zundel will give a community welcome at 8:30 a.m., and the event also will include check presentations from Portneuf Health Trust, Idaho Central Credit Union, Citizens Community Bank and Bank of Idaho.
