POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho, an organization committed to improving outcomes for children, families and individuals in need, is hosting its second annual 5K Your Way from Friday to Feb. 27.
United Way’s 5K Your Way is virtual — each person decides when and how to participate through walking, running, snowshoeing, biking, skiing or indoor equipment. Registration is $35, and the first 100 participants will receive a beanie, a medal and a bag with sponsored swag. The 5K can be completed any time between Friday and Feb. 27.
All proceeds from this event will go to United Way’s 2022 funded agency partners, supporting critical health and wellness initiatives in the community.
“At United Way of Southeastern Idaho, we believe that the heart of our community is full of compassion and generosity,” said Wendi Ames, director of donor and community engagement. “And as the cost of living continues to increase, 42% of households in our local community struggle to access food, health care and services that support the mental wellbeing of our community. Your entry fee could support meals for kids, families, and seniors or create access to counseling services or cover medical co-pays.”
Idaho Central Credit Union is the presenting sponsor for 5K Your Way, and United Way is also partnering with Simply Health and Lookout Credit Union to help cover the logistics and costs of the event.
“We believe in the work the United Way does for our community, and this event is a fun way to share what the United Way is all about,” said Laura Smith, vice president of community development at Idaho Central Credit Union. “We hope that people will enjoy getting out and being active with each other during this event that supports such a great cause.”