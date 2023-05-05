POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho will host a Community Health Fair on May 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Caldwell Park.
Fifteen organizations will be tabling to share free health program resources, food will be provided by Palate Neighborhood Bistro and a bounce house will also be available for children.
“We are so excited to get free resources from incredible local nonprofits with health programs into the hands of our local families,” said Amy Wuest, director of health at United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “At United Way, health is a key focus area, in addition to education and financial stability, and health can sometimes feel inaccessible or intimidating to our ALICE families.”
United Way of Southeastern Idaho serves ALICE, which stands for asset-limited, income constrained and employed and is the 44% of Southeastern Idahoans; many make above the poverty line (so do not qualify for federal resources) but do not earn enough to make ends meet.
“We honestly can’t wait to connect community members with accessible resources that advance the health of our community,” said Emilia Carrillo, health equity intern for United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “And it will be a wonderful event with free delicious food, family-friendly activities and excellent connections.”
Nonprofit partners who will be in attendance for tabling and sharing resources include Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center; Pocatello Free Clinic; Bannock Youth Foundation; Southeastern Idaho Public Health; Health West; Portneuf Wound Care and Hyperbarics; Idaho State University Community Health Worker Training Program; The Center for Hope South; Family Services Alliance; Idaho Central Credit Union; Valley Mission; A New Hope; City of Pocatello - Neighborhood and Community Services; Area V Agency on Aging; and Idaho Harm Reduction Project.
