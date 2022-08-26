Kick-off press release photo

United Way of Southeastern Idaho board members J.J. Murphy (left) and Shane Hunt flip pancakes at the 2021 Campaign Kick-off Breakfast.

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho will host its annual Campaign Kick-off Breakfast on Sept. 13 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.

Breakfast will be catered by Thanks a Brunch food truck, and pancakes will be freshly flipped on-site. Tickets are a suggested donation price of $15 and are available at https://bit.ly/3AhalPk.