All proceeds from this event will go to Ride United, which is designed to fill in the gaps in local access to health care. 

POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho, an organization committed to improving outcomes for children, families and individuals in need, is hosting its third annual virtual 5K Your Way from Feb. 17-25.

United Way’s 5K Your Way is virtual — each person decides when and how to participate through walking, running, snowshoeing, biking, skiing or indoor equipment. Registration is $40, and the first 100 participants will receive a United Way beanie, a medal of participation and a goodie bag filled with sponsored swag. The 5K can be completed any time between Feb. 17 and Feb. 25.

