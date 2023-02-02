POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho, an organization committed to improving outcomes for children, families and individuals in need, is hosting its third annual virtual 5K Your Way from Feb. 17-25.
United Way’s 5K Your Way is virtual — each person decides when and how to participate through walking, running, snowshoeing, biking, skiing or indoor equipment. Registration is $40, and the first 100 participants will receive a United Way beanie, a medal of participation and a goodie bag filled with sponsored swag. The 5K can be completed any time between Feb. 17 and Feb. 25.
All proceeds from this event will go to United Way’s newest initiative, Ride United, which is designed to fill in the gaps in local access to health care. Your entry fee supports two free rides for community members in need to get to doctor’s appointments, dental care, wellness counseling or to simply get groceries for the month.
“As the cost of living and inflation continue to increase, 44% of households in our local community struggle to make ends meet and healthcare absolutely takes a backseat,” said Wendi Ames, director of donor and community engagement. “Your entry fee could pay for the ride that creates a new smile, fills a hungry tummy or even saves a life."
The gold sponsors for this year’s 5K Your Way are Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, Citizens Community Bank and Idaho Central Credit Union.
Visit the 5K Your Way webpage to learn more about the event and to register.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s mission is to build powerful partnerships that improve outcomes for children, families and individuals in need. To learn more about United Way of Southeastern Idaho, visit unitedwaysei.org.
