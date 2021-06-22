POCATELLO – United Way of Southeastern Idaho CEO Kevin Bailey is set to resign next month and take on a new role as the CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
Bailey has served as the CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho for the past two-and-a-half years. During his tenure the organization has grown significantly with revenues increasing by nearly 50 percent to support an expansion of programs and initiatives in southeast Idaho that aim to improve the financial stability of low-income families and residents of the region.
“It has been my greatest professional honor and privilege to serve as the leader of this organization. We have come so far in a short period of time and have one of the most talented and dedicated team of staff and board members of any nonprofit. I’m proud of what we have built here and look forward to watching this team continue to succeed in the coming years,” said Bailey.
During Bailey’s tenure, new positions were added to support initiatives like the American Falls preschool collaborative which has expanded seats for low-income three- and four-year-olds in that community. Additionally, a new initiative called Connect East Idaho has been launched to help nonprofits more effectively work together to meet the needs of individuals in crisis while also helping connect individuals in need to resources in the community more effectively and efficiently. The United Way of Southeastern Idaho also continues to increase the grant funding they have provided to program partners to meet needs around housing stability, food security, access to healthcare, and educational programming in southeast Idaho.
“The board and I are very sad to see Kevin go. He has made such an impact on the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, our community, and to many of us personally. We are happy for this new opportunity for Kevin and are excited to see him continue to help communities across Idaho. We have a truly amazing staff, and we are confident that they will continue to provide the community excellent ongoing support as we search for Kevin’s replacement. The board is committed to finding a new CEO that can step in and help the team pick up right where Kevin left off.”, says JJ Murphy, current President of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
Bailey’s last day as CEO will be July 9th. “I look forward to supporting the work of organizations like the United Way of Southeastern Idaho in my new role leading the Idaho Nonprofit Center. There’s such an opportunity across our state to lift up this powerful and essential sector. Strong nonprofits are the lifeblood and glue of every thriving community and are the problem solvers and hand raisers that every community needs,” said Bailey.
The United Way of Southeastern Idaho board of directors is expected to name an interim CEO while they convene a search committee to look for a permanent replacement.