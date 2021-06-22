POCATELLO — United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s CEO is stepping down.
Kevin Bailey, who will resign on July 9, has accepted a new job as the CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
“It has been my greatest professional honor and privilege to serve as the leader of this organization,” Bailey said in a news release. “We have come so far in a short period of time and have one of the most talented and dedicated team of staff and board members of any nonprofit. I’m proud of what we have built here and look forward to watching this team continue to succeed in the coming years.”
Bailey has served in his current position since February 2019, and officials say he’s helped to accomplish a lot during that time. The organization has grown significantly and revenues have increased nearly 50 percent, making it possible to do more good in the community.
Under his leadership, the United Way of Southeastern Idaho has added more positions to support initiatives including the American Falls preschool collaborative, which has expanded seats for low-income three- and four-year-old kids in the community, according to the news release. The organization has also started a new initiative, Connect East Idaho, which helps nonprofits work together to meet the needs of individuals in crisis and better connect them with community resources. And it continues to increase grant funding for program partners meeting important community needs: housing stability, food security, healthcare access and educational programming.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho officials say they are sad to see Bailey go, but are excited for his new opportunity.
“He has made such an impact on the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, our community, and to many of us personally,” JJ Murphy, current president of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, said in the news release. “We are happy for this new opportunity for Kevin and are excited to see him continue to help communities across Idaho.”
Bailey says he is looking forward to supporting the work of organizations like the United Way of Southeastern Idaho in his new role as CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
“There’s such an opportunity across our state to lift up this powerful and essential sector,” Bailey said in the news release. “Strong nonprofits are the lifeblood and glue of every thriving community and are the problem solvers and hand raisers that every community needs.”
The United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s Board of Directors is planning to name an interim CEO while they look for a permanent replacement. In the meantime, officials say the organization is in good hands.
“We have a truly amazing staff, and we are confident that they will continue to provide the community excellent ongoing support as we search for Kevin’s replacement,” Murphy said in the news release. “The board is committed to finding a new CEO that can step in and help the team pick up right where Kevin left off.”