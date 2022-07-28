Panel visit 2022

United Way of Southeastern Idaho community investment panel volunteers meet with Our Gathering Place in Pocatello during a site visit this spring.

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho has awarded $307,651 to local nonprofits through their annual competitive grant process. These grants fund programs across Southeastern Idaho that address housing stability and shelter, food insecurity, access to primary and mental health care and improving educational outcomes.

“Forty-four percent of Southeastern Idaho falls into the category of people who are working but do not make enough to make ends meet,” said Molly Olson, director of community Investments at United Way. “This funding directly supports nonprofit programs in our community that are set up to provide the biggest impact in the lives of these local families.”