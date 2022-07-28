POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho has awarded $307,651 to local nonprofits through their annual competitive grant process. These grants fund programs across Southeastern Idaho that address housing stability and shelter, food insecurity, access to primary and mental health care and improving educational outcomes.
“Forty-four percent of Southeastern Idaho falls into the category of people who are working but do not make enough to make ends meet,” said Molly Olson, director of community Investments at United Way. “This funding directly supports nonprofit programs in our community that are set up to provide the biggest impact in the lives of these local families.”
United Way invested in 27 high-impact programs in Southeastern Idaho that provide solutions to our region’s biggest challenges, and the funding provided is vital for these programs in the community.
Eighteen local community volunteers served on panels that reviewed each application to ensure that the funded programs deliver results, meet a need in our community and are fiscally responsible.
"Serving on one of the United Way Community Investment Panels was one of the best volunteer experiences of my life,” said Shane Hunt, dean of the Idaho State University College of Business and president-elect to the United Way’s board of directors. “Being able to see first-hand how the money we give is providing opportunities and making the lives of people better throughout Southeastern Idaho made me extraordinarily proud to be a donor to the United Way."
In addition to the $307,651 in targeted grant investments, United Way of Southeastern Idaho anticipates distributing an additional $119,400 in donor-directed designations to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.
“United Way is so proud to invest in these crucial local community programs that help our neighbors who are struggling,” said Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “We strive to improve outcomes for children, families and individuals in need, and this is a significant way that we focus on creating a healthier, more financially stable and educated Southeastern Idaho.”
Applications for nonprofits to apply will open again in January 2023. Please visit the United Way website to learn more about the Community Investment Grants process.