Family engagement night

The imPACT East Idaho collaborative facilitated by the United Way of Southeastern Idaho teams up to provide fun, engaging early learning opportunities like Family Engagement Nights in American Falls. Pictured above, the American Falls City-Wide Preschool Initiative’s Preschool Roundup Event.

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho has received $20,000 from Idaho Future Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation for preschool scholarships for children in American Falls.

This funding will further the already underway efforts in American Falls to ensure that every child in American Falls will have the opportunity and access to high-quality early learning programs that meet their family’s needs.